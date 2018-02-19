County health department urges public to get flu shot

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Health Department is once again urging everyone aged six months and older to receive a flu vaccine as cases of influenza continue to rise across the county and state.

On February 1, the Chenango County Health Department announced over double the amount of confirmed influenza cases in the county than it had last year at this time. Two weeks later, it is urging all those who haven't already to receive their flu shot as influenza cases continue to surge.

"Flu vaccine can vary in how well it works, but remains the best way to prevent illness and influenza complications, including those that can lead to hospitalization," states a release on behalf of the Chenango County Health Department.