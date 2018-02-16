Free income tax preparation appointments available

CHENANGO COUNTY – Avoid the high fees of a commercial tax preparer! Appointments began in February and are available Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings through VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Norwich.

Residents who earned less than $54,000 in 2017 can work with trained community volunteers to help file income taxes as well as assist with special credits, such as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit, and Credit for the Elderly for which you may qualify. Easy electronic filing puts your refund in your hands in two weeks!