CHENANGO COUNTY – Below is the scheduled of first round games for all area teams who qualified for their section’s basketball tournament. Section III’s first round of games, which includes Sherburne-Earlville boys and girls as well as Otselic Valley girls, will start later today while Section IV’s first round will begin on February 20. Some teams will not have a game until February 23 or 24. Times and locations are listed as well. Schedule will be announced every round of the tournament.