Three Chenango County teams claim Section IV titles at the lanes in Vestal

VESTAL – On Friday and Saturday, Midway Lanes in the Vestal hosted their Section IV Tournament for both girls and boys. Between the two days, three teams from the county crowned themselves Section IV Champions.

On Friday afternoon, the Oxford Lady Blackhawks were the first to claim their Class D title, winning with a team total of 2,445 – 300 pins more than any other team. The Blackhawks’ pin total was also higher than any team in Class B or C and only two teams’ score bettered Oxford from Class A teams in the section.

The Lady Blackhawks scored the highest team score in a single game with a score of 872 in the class as well.

Oxford’s Jourdan Pinney bowled the seventh highest series out of the bowlers in the Section IV Tournament with a 530, averaging a 176.67 over the three games. Her teammate Savannah Beech scored single game highest 214, which was the fourth highest of the tournament.

That game bowled by Beech was her only of the tournament but she made it count as the 214 helped her qualify for a chance at the state qualifying tournament.

The rest of the Lady Blackhawk bowlers also had a great day at the tournament as their three game average’s were above most of the other girls Friday. Erin Howard’s average for the three games finished at 159.67. Howard’ season average of 174.59 will also qualify her for the state tournament with Beech and Pinney. Pinney’s season average and tournament average earned her bid at qualifiers. Destiny Beang recorded a 167 and Megan Smith finished the day averaging a 136.67. Acadia Aherns took home a two game average of 155.50.

Other county schools that participated at Midway Lanes were Norwich in Class B, Afton-Harpursville in Class C and Greene, Bainbridge-Guilford and Unadilla Valley all representing in Class D.