Storm loses a heartbreaker in the semis of MAC playoffs

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Valley’s Caleb Parker gave his team their first lead, 61-60 of the game with 1:20 remaining in the contest. With 10.7 left, Levi Rifanburg went to the line to shoot two free-throws.

Making first of two, his second free throw missed and fell into the hands of Delhi’s Christian Aloisio, who dribbled to half court and lobbed a pass to his teammate, Nate Craft.

Craft made the basket and got the fouled called, giving the Bulldogs a 63-62 lead. With just 5 seconds before the buzzer sounded, he missed the attempt at the line.

Rifanburg grabbed the board and Andrew Jackson heaved a shot from half court but it fell short, giving Delhi the one point win over the higher seeded UV on Tuesday night.

Unadilla Valley struggled to get the shots they wanted on the offensive end because of the Bulldogs’ tough defense, barely allowing any Storm player to get a good look.

After the first quarter tie at 18-18, Delhi held a lead no more than five points until Parker’s three-pointer in the final quarter.

Craft finished with 30 on the night, making 13 baskets from the floor, leading the Bulldogs in the one point win and the chance at the MAC conference title on Friday at the Binghamton University Events Center.

His teammate Aloisio added 12 in the win for Delhi.

Jackson hit a three in the first three quarters, averaging 7.6 points in the time span. He ended the night with 27 in the scoring column and pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double while dishing out six assists. Jackson is 13 points away from his 1,000 point milestone of his high school career.

Rifanburg scored 15 in the tough loss as well.

The Storm are now 12-7 overall and will play Sidney at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. UV will also receive word about their sectional seed on later today.

Delhi: Tyler Bruce 3 0-0-7; Luke Branigan 0; Cristian Aloisio 5 1-2-12; Alex Haight 2 2-4-6; Conor Aikens 2 1-2-6; Dustin Coffey 0; Chris Hillis 0; Johannes Ramboll 0; Logan Aikens 0; Rich Lalosh 1 0-0-2, Nate Craft 13 4-11-30. Totals: 26 8-19-63.