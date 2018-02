ALBANY – On Monday, State Senator James L. Seward (R/C/I/Ref–Oneonta) welcomed Boy Scouts from the throughout his district to the Capitol during their annual Report of the State Day.

“Scouting is a time-honored tradition that builds character, teaches useful life skills, and gives back to our communities,” said Senator Seward. “It was my honor to spend a few moments with these young people and their leaders during their visit to Albany.”