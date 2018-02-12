Chenango SPCA offers 50 percent off adoption fees through February

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 12th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – In anticipation of 'kitten season' beginning in early spring, the Chenango SPCA has announced 50 percent off of all adoption fees through the month of February in an effort to prepare for its expected influx of kittens.

Kitten season, according to CSPCA Program Coordinator Danelle Nolan, occurs every year in early spring when the shelter is inundated with pregnant cats, mom cats with litters of kittens, and orphan kittens.

Currently, Nolan said the CSPCA already has 110 animals available for adoption, 94 of which are cats.

"We still have some kittens who have been here through all of winter time so they've had to grow up here which is bad," said Nolan. "So we're trying to get some of these kittens out, they're under six months of age, really sweet, really good cats."


