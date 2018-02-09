GMU eighth graders excel in eleventh grade ELA regents exam

(L-R) After sitting for the eleventh grade New York State English Language Arts Regents Exam, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton eighth graders Anika Christensen, Madeline Pain, and Maya Farwell have proven they are wise beyond their years. GMU Superintendent Annette D. Hammond said Christensen, Pain, and Farwell each scored within the range of 87 and 96 on the exam, despite being three grade levels younger than the grade the exam is intended for. "We are very proud of these students," said Hammond. NYS considers any student who earns a grade above 90 on the English Language Arts Regents Exam to be of mastery level.

– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer