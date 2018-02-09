The Purple Tornado intensity too much for the Yellowjackets

ONEONTA – The high-intense environment of the Oneonta gym was matched by the play of the Lady Purple Tornado last night as they fired out of the gate with a 12-0 run en route to their 16 point win over the long-time rival Yellowjackets, spoiling the hosts senior night.

Four of Norwich’s five starters had scored in the contest before Oneonta put up their first points of the game that game at 2:50 remaining in the first quarter. Those points came from a deep Taylor Microni three-pointer.

The next offensive trip for the Tornado finished with Abby Flynn scoring at the rim to give all five starters baskets.

Taylor Hansen led the Purple in the quarter with five, nailing her first three-pointer of the season.

The second quarter was in favor of the home team to start the their run following a Hannah Baker three from the right corner. Oneonta went on a 9-0 run to close the gap down to just two points.