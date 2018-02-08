All American BMX continues to grow in strong season start

NORWICH – The All American BMX team is starting of the 2018 season strong as they continue to grow adding new riders what seems like every week they race.

This past weekend, February 3 and 4, the group added one new rider. All American BMX Team welcomed new rider Colin Menard to the team, who raced his first event on Sunday at Grippen Park BMX in Endicott.

Team member Timmy Miner was the lone racer of the team to take home a first place finish on Saturday afternoon but All American BMX did have four place in the top three in their classes.