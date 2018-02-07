Winter storm warning, closure updates

CHENANGO COUNTY – A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Chenango County through 10 p.m. Wednesday, as up to 11 inches of snow are expected in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton is predicting heavy mixed precipitation throughout the day Wednesday, with snow accumulations of six to nine inches and localized amounts up to 11 inches.

Due to the weather conditions the Evening Sun and Sun Printing offices will be closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

All of the school districts within Chenango County cancelled school Wednesday. The Chenango County SPCA and Guernsey Memorial Library, both in Norwich, are also closed today due to weather.

Difficult travel conditions are expected with significant reductions of visibility. The latest road conditions for New York State can be obtained by calling 511.

The warning took effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Major updates on the local weather, including road closures, will be posted on the Evening Sun website.

We ask our readers and subscribers to please be patient with deliveries, as our drivers will be doing their best during today's difficult winter storm. Thank you.