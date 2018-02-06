start title end
Study finds NCSD among 50 worst school districts in state

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 6th, 2018

NORWICH – According to a New York Upstate article published February 1, Norwich City School District ranks among the 50 worst school districts in the state based on academic and student life data.

A Niche.com study gave NCSD an overall grade of C based on its methodology that considered New York State school districts' academics, teachers, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs and activities, and sports.

NCSD Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan said while he is sure the rating is using accurate data, there are additional conflicts and data that should be considered.

"There is a lot more to a school district than three or four data points put together to make a headline," said O'Sullivan.

"One of the conflicts would be that for the past two years the State Education Department has classified Norwich as a 'District in Good Standing,'" said O'Sullivan. "There are other districts that are classified as 'Focus Districts' or 'Local Assistance' districts that are not on the newspaper list."


