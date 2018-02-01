Lady Trojans late free-throws sneak overtime road win against the Spartans; Basketball action from the county

OTEGO – Greene and Unatego started their MAC league game slow, only scoring a combined 20 points in the first half of the contest before giving the fans an exciting finish with the Trojans coming out with the 40-37 road win Wednesday night.

Greene went out in front seven in the first quarter while holding the Spartans to no baskets.

In the second, Unatego outscored the Lady Trojans, 7-6 but Greene still held the six point advantage going into the intermission.

The Spartans fought back coming out of the break, going on with an 11-3 run to bring them within two points heading into the final eight-minutes of play.

The two teams exchanged baskets back and forth throughout the quarter with Unatego holding a slim two point lead with :20 left. But Greene’s McKenna Sergi found Emma Smith to the game four seconds later, sending the contest into overtime.

Again the Trojans found them selves down by two. Until Alyssa Sands hit a 15-foot jumper to tie the game at 36-36. Sands had been quiet through the first three quarters of the game but she came alive when Greene needed her, hitting big baskets for the Trojans at critical times and going 4-for-8 from the foul line down the stretch.

Coming down to free-throws, Greene was able to sneak out the win by nailing three foul shots to the Spartans one.

Smith led Greene with 15 points and 14 rebounds, recording a double-double in the win. Most of Smith’s rebounds came in the crucial minutes of the fourth quarter and the overtime session. Unatego had eight points from Megan Perry, seven from Hali Lucia and six from Morgan Perry.

Greene will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Friday for a battle of second place in the MAC girls standings. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Greene: Madison Rice 0; Brianna Austin 0; McKenna Sergi 1 3-8-6; Alyssa Sands 2 3-6-8; Sophia Brown 3 0-0-6; Kaitlyn Pratt 0 Mary Borchardt 1 2-4-4; Kylee Peck 0; Emma Smith 7 1-6-15. Totals: 14 11-26-40.

Unatego: Paige McCoy 1 0-0-2; Dana Stepp 1 0-0-3; Mallory Frazier 1 3-6-5; Bailey Faulkner 2 0-0-4; Megan Perry 3 2-6-8; Morgan Perry 3 0-0-6; Morgan Newman 0 0-2-0; Hali Lucia 1 4-8-7. Totals: 10 15-32-37.

G 7 6 3 16 8 – 40

U 0 7 11 14 5 – 37

Fouled out: Sergi and Borchardt (G); Meg. Perry (U) Three-point goals: (G) Sergi 1; (U) Stepp 1, Lucia 1.

Unadilla Valley 50, Harpursville 32

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Valley outscored the Harpursville Hornets 24-9 in the opening half of play Wednesday night and held that pace throughout the third to score the MAC Conference win.

Harpursville scored an even 13-13 in the final quarter of play with the Storm but it was too late for any kind of comeback as UV held an 18 point lead through the first three.

Julia Oglesby led the Storm by recording a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Her teammates Shelby Meade scored 12 and Kyleigh George chipped in eight in the winning effort for Unadilla Valley.

Abbie Livermore of Harpursville led the game in scoring with 19 points, scoring more than half of her team’s points.

Before the game, UV’s head coach Brandi Whitbeck and the Storm’s underclassmen honored their four seniors – Oglesby, Gabby Bodie, Brooke Brown and Macie Franklin.

Unadilla Valley will visit Oxford on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tip-off. In the regular season finale, the Storm will host the Greene Trojans on February 6.