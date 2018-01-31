"Build a Magical World" magic show at Oxford Library

OXFORD – This winter, Central New York magician Ron Cain will take children at Oxford Memorial Library on an imaginary trip to their favorite fiction lands.

The Library will host “Build A Magical World” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 1. The 45-minute magic show uses humor and illusion to encourage young people to read.

Cain will start the show by introducing youngsters to his magical library, which serves as a portal to different fantasy worlds. Children help him perform tricks inspired by characters and stories from places like Wonderland, Neverland, Hogwarts and Oz.

The magician also invites young readers to use lessons from these books as building blocks for improving their world. Values stressed include kindness, honesty, cooperation, conservation and hard work. The show was inspired by last year’s New York State Library Summer Reading Program theme, “Build a Better World.”