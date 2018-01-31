Bobcat boys split last two matches while girls sweep both

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 31st, 2018

BAINBRIDGE – On Monday, both the Bainbridge-Guilford boys and girls bowling teams took 4-0 wins over Afton.

Ed Fuller rolled his way to high-series honors with a three game total of 734. Fuller also recorded high games of 258 and 257 in the first and second games of the match.

Afton was led by Caleb Schuttes’ 493 series.

For the girls side of the match, Bainbridge-Guilford took the three game wins and the pin total point to sweep the Crimson Knights.

The Lady Bobcats were led by Courtney Delello’s 452 high-series for the match, recording a 170 in the third game for the highest single game by either team.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 29% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook