Bobcat boys split last two matches while girls sweep both

BAINBRIDGE – On Monday, both the Bainbridge-Guilford boys and girls bowling teams took 4-0 wins over Afton.

Ed Fuller rolled his way to high-series honors with a three game total of 734. Fuller also recorded high games of 258 and 257 in the first and second games of the match.

Afton was led by Caleb Schuttes’ 493 series.

For the girls side of the match, Bainbridge-Guilford took the three game wins and the pin total point to sweep the Crimson Knights.

The Lady Bobcats were led by Courtney Delello’s 452 high-series for the match, recording a 170 in the third game for the highest single game by either team.