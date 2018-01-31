Norwich schools considered under 'moderate fiscal stress' by state comptroller

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 31st, 2018

ALBANY – On Thursday, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced 26 school districts in the state that are currently designated as fiscally stressed, including Norwich City School District.

NCSD is among nine schools in the state to receive the designation of moderately stressed based on the evaluation of 674 school districts with fiscal years ending on June 30, 2017.

"We certainly understand Comptroller DiNapoli's designation," said NCSD Deputy Superintendent Robert Wightman. "This comes as no surprise to us considering our rapidly rising costs in managing the finances of the district such as in employee health insurance and mandated costs."


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 29% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook