EDD Memorial Fund presents Pathfinder Village Student with Hartwick College President's Award

ONEONTA – The Eric Douglas Dettenrieder Memorial Fund presented athlete Amanda Powell with the Hartwick College President’s Award, as part of their 20th Anniversary Celebration. Amanda Powell will join President Margaret Drugovich for a day on campus on January 30, 2018. The pair will sit in on a 2-D animation art class, attend meetings, eat dinner at the Hartwick Commons and then cheer on the men’s basketball team as they face off against The Sage College. Powell will be recognized at half time for her participation, sportsmanship and willingness to help others.

Powell embodies the EDD Memorial Fund ideal of finding joy through sports. Powell lives in Norwich, NY with her parents and attends school at Pathfinder Village, a community for individuals with Down syndrome. She is an athlete and an avid sports fan, and has participated for many years in EDD Memorial Fund adaptive sport programs, including basketball, biking, soccer, skiing, swimming and yoga. Amanda always brings a smile and a positive attitude to the field, and is ready for whatever challenge awaits. At yoga classes, she is eager to see her peers and quick to offer encouragement if someone is struggling.