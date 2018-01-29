Chenango United Way finishes one percent short of campaign goal

CHENANGO COUNTY – At its board meeting Thursday night, the Chenango United Way tallied its final numbers for the fall 2017 campaign.

Chenango United Way and its donors raised $413,262 for the 2017 campaign, moneys which will be used to provide critical funding to local organizations in need.

"Our campaign co-chairs this year were Jerri Webb of Frontier Communications and John Antonowicz of Wilson Funeral Home," said Monaco. "They did an amazing job of helping us to communicate our community's needs and rally support across Chenango County."