OTEGO In a much anticipated game between two MAC leaders, Bainbridge-Guilford received 12 points from Jillian Cannistra, all from behind the three-point line while Bobcats Abi Selfridge added a team-high 15 points in the 51-25 win over Unatego on Saturday.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 28-10 lead at after the first half. Bainbridge-Guilford showed no signs of letting up in the second half, outscoring the Spartans, 25-12. In the fourth, The Bobcats defense held Unatego to just one point.