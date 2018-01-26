Crouch announces minority task force report on preventing domestic violence

ALBANY – Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Bainbridge) announced Tuesday that the Assembly Minority Conference has released a Task Force report following five regional forums around the state that provided an outlet for victims of domestic abuse, advocates and law enforcement. The forums were tasked with finding ways to prevent in-home violence and effectively support those who have suffered domestic violence.

“I am very happy to join my colleagues in unveiling the Minority Conference Task Force report today,” said Crouch. “Victims of domestic violence are vulnerable and often don’t have the resources to effectively remove themselves from the situation. Providing them with guidance and letting them know that they have options and opportunities to separate themselves from an abusive relationship is extremely important.”