NMS recognizes student icons as way to commend more students

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – Norwich Middle School recognized its Student Icon Award winners during a mid-year celebration on Thursday morning.

NMS Principal Scott Ryan said the Student Icon Award is part of a Recognition Rethink initiative within the middle school's strategic planning department which strives to find ways to increase opportunities to recognize students in grades six through eighth.

63 sixth graders, 90 seventh graders, and 88 eighth graders were recognized Thursday morning after being nominated by one or more of their teachers for exceeding expectations in the following areas: applying self to daily learning; showing effort, participation and preparedness; having respect for self, peers and the school environment; and demonstrating excellent attendance and promptness.