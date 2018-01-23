E-cigs and vaping added to NY's Clean Indoor Air Act

CHENANGO COUNTY – The New York State Department of Health and the Chenango County Health Department are reminding people that the use of electronic cigarettes is now banned from use indoors everywhere that smoking tobacco products are prohibited. The new law, which began on November 22, 2017 in New York State, will reduce exposure of potentially dangerous chemicals for e-cigarette users and those around them.

Prior to the change in the law, the Clean Indoor Air Act prohibited the smoking of tobacco containing substances such as cigars, cigarettes or pipes in all indoor public places, including workplaces, bars and restaurants. The new ban builds on legislation signed in July 2017 by Governor Cuomo that banned the use of e-cigarettes on all public and private school grounds in New York State.