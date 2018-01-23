Bears snatch a road win over Trojans

GREENE – Last Friday, the Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville (BGAH) Bears traveled to Greene for a league dual meet against the host Trojans.

The meet started at 160 pounds as BGAH took the first win of the night because of a Greene forfeit, putting six points on the board with no action needed.

Greene got the 12 points back and added another six, the winning the next two weight classes. At 170 pounds, Ty Nolan pinned the Bears’ Ben Roberts in 2:13. Following in his teammate’s footsteps, the Trojans’ Noah Kennedy pinned his opponent Rocco Arudini, in the second period at 3:12.

With the roster size of the Bears, there is no trouble for them to have a a wrestler at every weight class. BGAH earned five wins in the meet due to forfeits by Greene as they half the amount of wrestlers. Earning the second forfeit of the evening was Dalton Griffiths of the Bears.