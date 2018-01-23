Knight to remember: East records triple-double in non-league win Monday night

Frank Speziale Photo

AFTON – While the first eight minutes of the game might have been in favor of Cincinnatus, the other 24 were never in question for the Crimson Knights as Afton took down the visiting Lions with a final score of 63-44 Monday night.

Behind Kyleigh Eaton’s to three-point field goals, Cincinnatus outscored the host team 13-8 in the first quarter. Eaton wasn’t done score for the Lions but her teammates were limited to nearly nothing by the Crimson Knight defense.

Madison Riley score the first two points of the second for Afton on their way to a 19 point quarter before halftime. Riley added another six points in the period, giving her a tally of eight.

After the intermission, it was Casey East’s turn for the scoring by Crimson Knights. East poured in 12 of her team-high 22 points in the contest. Afton scored 21 as a team in the quarter, adding their their already commanding lead at this point in the game. By the end of the stanza, the home team lead 48-33.

During the fourth quarter, the Crimson Knights had five different player share the scoring for the final 15 points to carry out the non-league win.

Riley finished the night with 14 points and 10 rebounds, posting a double-double. East recorded a triple-double in the win as she had 11 rebounds and 10 steals to go along with her 22.

Eaton led all scorers with a total of 25 in the Lions’ loss.

Afton looks to extend their win streak to two in a row when they travel to Sidney Tuesday evening. They games is slated to follow the JV game with a 7:15 p.m. start time.

Cincinnatus: McKayla Moroney 5 4-4-14; Hope Loomis 0; Chelsea Smith 0; Kailee Potter 0; Alexia Abbatiello 0 2-2-2; Kyleigh Eaton 9 3-5-25; Hanah Enright 0; Emma Gendron 1 0-2-2; Destiny Bushnell 0 1-2-1; Madison Thompson 0; Michaela Eichort 0. Totals: 15 10-15-44.