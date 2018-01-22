Blackhawk wrestlers snag victory over Marathon

OXFORD – The wrestling Blackhawks took on Marathon Friday night and were on a mission to win at home for the second match in a row.

With the match starting at 132 pounds, Marathon’s Nash Vincent grabbed the early lead for the visiting wrestlers. Vincent took down Oxford’s Nico Hubbert in a close 3-0 decision.

But the Blackhawks quickly took the advantage back when Paul Baker defeated Marathon’s Mike Wales with a major decision of 16-5, giving his team the 4-3 lead.

Oxford extended their slight margin with six more points after Darren Law’s pin over his a opponent in the first period of the 145 pound match.

The Olympians’ Bruce Stoney returned the six points to his team by pinning Oxford’s Jarrett Wood in 1:46, closing the gap back to one point. Marathon then added a win by forfeit to their total to take the lead back to their side of the scoreboard.