Five Norwich wrestlers bring home STAC bragging rights

BINGHAMTON – Friday and Saturday marked another ‘play-off’ wrestling tournament with the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Championships held at Chenango Valley High School.

Going into the championship Saturday, Norwich was in third place and trailed Horseheads by 22 points.

But Norwich still had points to record, having six make it to finals Saturday. Six seems to the Purple’s magic number as they have had six in the finals for the third time this season.

Dante Geislinger kicked off Norwich’s final run in the 99-pound weight class. He pinned Dante Rigal of Johnson City at 5:10, winning his second consecutive STAC title in just as many years.

Purple Tornado Nick Glanville made it to the tournament finals in 113 pound. Glanville nearly lasted the entire match against Corning’s Drew Witham but Witham pinned Glanville with :28 seconds remaining in the match. Witham has only lost two matches in the 2017-2018 season and is ranked number one for Division-I in the section for 113 pounds.

Number one in the section in Division-II for 126 pounds is Mike Squires of Norwich. Squires, coming off two big wins in the Section IV Championship dual tournament on Thursday continued on his winning path as he recorded the decision win over Chase Daudelin of Corning.