Battle of conference unbeaten ends with a perfect Storm

NEW BERLIN – Going into Friday’s game, both the Unadilla Valley Storm and the Sidney Warriors were undefeated in conference play. After 32 minutes of play, UV remained perfect in the MAC conference while Sidney received their first league loss of the season.

With a packed house of fans, tensions were high from jump to the final buzzer.

The Storm’s Andrew Jackson kicked off the scoring in the contest, but immediately Sidney answered at the other end. Sidney’s only lead of the game came early, at 4-3 on the scoreboard. However, the contest did end up even many time throughout.

Jackson scored another three to total six in the quarter but UV received baskets in the scorebook from all but one starter. The Storm attacked the rim, causing Sidney’s top scorer Ethan Finch to get into early foul trouble.

Taking a two point advantage into the second quarter, Dante Dye dialed in from long-range, knocked down three, three-point field goals in the quarter. With his sniper shooting, Dye’s nine points helped his team take a 33-26 margin into the half time break. At that point, seven points was the largest lead of the game between the two teams.