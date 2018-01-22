Lady Tornado score second win of season against Chenango Valley

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Saturday night, the Lady Purple Tornado played their first league matchup since January 9. Norwich held the lead the entire game, topping the visiting Chenango Valley Warriors, 64-46.

For the second time in as many games, Norwich has recorded a 20-plus point first quarter. Halea Eaton, Sydney Coggins and Triniti Myers combined for 20 of the Purple’s 26 with Eaton hitting two field goals inside the three-point arc, Coggins knocking down two from behind it and Myers going 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

In the second, the Tornado received balance scoring throughout the team went into the halftime break with a 40-23 score.