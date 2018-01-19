Free-throws by the Warriors hand Norwich loss on the road

BINGHAMTON – Critical turnovers plagued the Purple Tornado on the road as the were downed by the Chenango Valley Warriors 63-55 Thursday night.

With the lead flirting back-and-forth between the two teams in the first two quarters, Norwich took a two point lead into the halftime break. The two teams scored 14 points apiece in the third, allowing the Purple to cling the same two point lead.

The aggressive defense of the Purple only allowed 10 baskets from the field for Chenango Valley but the key in the Warriors win was the ability to knock down foul-shots. Chenango Valley went to the line 46 times throughout the game, sinking 32 total.

Tornado miscues at key points enabled a Warriors’ momentum shift in favor of the home team in the final quarter of play as Chenango Valley converted the turnovers into trips to the free-throw line. The Warriors went 10-for-17 in the eight minute span, controlling the tempo.

Despite early foul trouble, Norwich’s Michael Carson finished with a team-high 15 points. Teammates Marcus Cashman and Carson Maynard each chipped in 13 and 10 in the Norwich loss.

The Tornado are again on the road Tuesday, January 23 when they travel to Maine-Endwell. Game time is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Oxford 59, Walton 54

WALTON – For 32 minutes straight, Oxford received solid team play as the Blackhawks gained a big league win over host Walton Thursday night, taking down the Warriors 59-54.

Jason Davis of Oxford scored seven point in the 13-9 opening quarter, helping his team take lead. In the second, his six-for-six from the foul line counted for half of the Blackhawks points but it was Walton who took a one point advantage into the intermission.

Coming out of the break, Walton started to seperate themselves from Oxford as they held the visiting team to 10 points while scoring 15 of their own.

With eight minutes remaining the contest, Oxford turned the scoring switch on as they finished with a 24 point quarter. Davis again took several trips to the free-throw line, going nearly perfect but it was his teammate, Matt Roach who poured in the baskets from the field. Roach dialed in from long-range twice for six of his 10 points in the quarter.

Defensively, the Blackhawks held Walton to 14 points in the quarter has they gave everything they had to gut out the win.