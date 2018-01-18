Police ask for help identifying shoplifting suspects

NORWICH – New York State Police at Homer are asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of stealing over $2,800 in items from the Cortland Wal-Mart.

Police say it's believed that one of the female suspects is also responsible for shoplifting at the Norwich Wal-Mart. The thefts occurred in September 2017.

The suspects in question are believed to have stolen $2,847.32 worth of assorted baby products, electronics, and cosmetics from the Cortland Wal-Mart.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call the New York State Police at Homer at (607) 749-1614 and refer to case number SJS 7816334.