Join ‘Nature’s Nursery’ and Friends of Rogers for “Open Play Day”

SHERBURNE – 'Nature’s Nursery’ will host an inaugural “Open Play Day” on January 27, when young children and grown-ups can explore Roger Environmental Education Center’s early childhood learning space.

A unique pre-school program designed to cultivate outdoor exploration, ‘Nature’s Nursery’ has been in residence with Friends of Rogers for nearly three years. Throughout each academic year, classes are in session from 9:30 to 11:30 am on select Friday mornings. Coordinator Jenni Larchar leads young explorers in a variety of fun and engaging educational activities.