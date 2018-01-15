Akshar calls for delay in pistol recertification deadline

BINGHAMTON – On Friday, Sheriff Dave Harder joined Senator Fred Akshar to call on the Governor to extend the deadline for gun owners to recertify their pistol permits. The NY SAFE Act requires any gun owner with a permit that is five years old or more to recertify by January 31.

“Broome County has thousands of law-abiding gun owners and the state has imposed additional recertification guidelines,” said Sheriff Dave Harder. “We shouldn’t also be punishing them as they go through this time-consuming, bureaucratic process.”

Harder and Akshar called for the delay to allow county clerks and sheriff’s offices across the state to process recertification requests. Currently, Broome County has over 25,000 pistol permit holders, but fewer than 10% have applied for recertification. County clerks in Madison, Erie and Niagara County have joined the chorus in asking for the delay.