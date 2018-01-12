Marauders’ full-court pressure leads to home win

SHERBURNE – The Marauders immediately started off showing their opponent, the Sauquoit Valley Indians, a full-court press. But the Indians weren’t ready for the high intensity, strong pressure of the Marauders’ defense that caused many Sauquoit Valley turnovers that led to a 22-7 point first quarter.

Sherburne-Earlville received a very balanced scoring attack in the first eight minutes of play with Dawson Lagoe leading the pack with six. Hunter Lane and Ben Osborne each chipped in four in the quarter.

The second was even for both teams, scoring 12 each but it was at that point S-E’s head coach Kevin Vibbard called the dogs off, pulling back on the press and setting up in a half-court defense.