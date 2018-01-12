Marauders’ full-court pressure leads to home win

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 12th, 2018

SHERBURNE – The Marauders immediately started off showing their opponent, the Sauquoit Valley Indians, a full-court press. But the Indians weren’t ready for the high intensity, strong pressure of the Marauders’ defense that caused many Sauquoit Valley turnovers that led to a 22-7 point first quarter.

Sherburne-Earlville received a very balanced scoring attack in the first eight minutes of play with Dawson Lagoe leading the pack with six. Hunter Lane and Ben Osborne each chipped in four in the quarter.

The second was even for both teams, scoring 12 each but it was at that point S-E’s head coach Kevin Vibbard called the dogs off, pulling back on the press and setting up in a half-court defense.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 27% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook