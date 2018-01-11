Lady Bobcats poured it on at the Hornets nest

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 11th, 2018

HARPURSVILLE – Bainbridge-Guilford’s 20-plus points in each of the first three quarters led the Lady Bobcats to a lop-sided win over MAC conference opponent Harpursville Wednesday night.

Controlling the contest from the opening tip, the Bobcats outscored the Hornets 24-4 in the first eight minutes of play. Combining to score 18 of B-G’s 24 in the opening quarter was Megan Palmatier (10) and Abi Selfridge (8).

Abi Selfridge continued on the scoring path at she again added eight in the second quarter en route to a 21 point quarter by the Bobcats.


