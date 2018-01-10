M&T Bank sponsors ‘Snowy Scenes’ during Winter Living Celebration

SHERBURNE – Among the activities featured during the 40th annual Winter Living Celebration is the extended Family Fun activity, ‘Snowy Scenes.’ Sponsored by M&T Bank, visitors have the opportunity to create unique seasonal artwork in celebration of winter.

Well-known artists Claude Monet, Edvard Munch, Vincent van Gogh, and Thomas Kincaid have all created snow-covered masterpieces. The natural landscapes of Rogers Center provide inspiration for this special Family Fun program, which offers visitors an opportunity to creatively express the magic of winter.

For 2018, corporate partner M&T Bank is serving as official presenting sponsor for ‘Family Fun.’ While the program had been underwritten by several organizations since its inception over five years ago, this year marks the first time that a corporate partner’s financial support is sustaining an entire year of this fundamental Friends of Rogers activity.

“M&T Bank’s generosity to Friends of Rogers and our local communities is truly inspiring,” said Simon Solomon, FOR executive director. “Their leadership support ensures that Friends of Rogers will be able to continue offering this free community program for all of 2018. We are extremely grateful for M&T Bank’s investment in our mission.”

‘Snowy Scenes’ Family Fun will be held on January 20 from 10 am until 4 pm in the Bird Cabin on State Route 80 in Sherburne.

Family Fun Programs are held on the third Saturday of every month. While there is no charge, Friends of Rogers encourages contributions to support future operations. Led by a specially trained educator, upcoming programs include: Winter Wanderings, Fantastic Forests, ‘Bed’ Time, Ensuring the Future, Fish Prints, Pond Explorations, Honey Bees, Magical Mandalas, Up-Cycled Trick-or-Treat Bags, Creative Composters, and Holiday Crafts. Family Fun programs are an opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience hands-on learning and exploration of the natural environment.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends ofRogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.friendsofrogers.org.