start title end
spacer Aftonarrow Closed Otselic Valleyarrow Closed spacer

Opiates and Chenango County presentation slated for Wednesday

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 5th, 2018

NORWICH – Local grassroots organization Chenango Change will welcome Executive Director and Founder of Truth Pharm Alexis Pleus for a presentation on Opiates and Chenango County on Wednesday, January 10 at 7 p.m.

The presentation will take place at the United Church of Christ in Norwich, and is also set to feature Chenango County Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting, Jr. and/or Undersheriff Daniel Frair, as well as Alcohol and Drug for Chenango County Program Coordinator Matt Skojec.

“We are moving along with what our members are concerned with in Chenango County,” said Chenango Change Founder Eileen Andrews. “Opiate addiction is on the list of areas the group wants to know more about and find out what we can do to know more about and find out what we can do to volunteer, advocate and help educate the public and youth of our county.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 45% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook