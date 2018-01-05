Opiates and Chenango County presentation slated for Wednesday

NORWICH – Local grassroots organization Chenango Change will welcome Executive Director and Founder of Truth Pharm Alexis Pleus for a presentation on Opiates and Chenango County on Wednesday, January 10 at 7 p.m.

The presentation will take place at the United Church of Christ in Norwich, and is also set to feature Chenango County Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting, Jr. and/or Undersheriff Daniel Frair, as well as Alcohol and Drug for Chenango County Program Coordinator Matt Skojec.

“We are moving along with what our members are concerned with in Chenango County,” said Chenango Change Founder Eileen Andrews. “Opiate addiction is on the list of areas the group wants to know more about and find out what we can do to know more about and find out what we can do to volunteer, advocate and help educate the public and youth of our county.”