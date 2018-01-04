Wednesday's local sports wrap-up

Boys Basketball

Oxford 53, Marathon 35

OXFORD – The Blackhawks Brad Beckwith led the balanced scoring attack Wednesday as the host Oxford topped Marathon 53-35 in a non-league contest.

Beckwith opened the contest with seven of his game-high 14 as Oxford took control of the game by winning the first eight minutes of play 15-9.

Oxford continued to roll with their lead into the second stanza as Jason Davis produced nine of his 13 points before the half.

Marathon’s most productive quarter of the game followed the intermission as they scored 12 as a team but again the Blackhawks outscored the Olympians by nine points.

C.J. Smith hauled in another double-double for the season, snagging 11 rebounds and tallying 13 points while Davis also recorded another double-double this season, pulling down 10 boards.

Oxford plays the second half of their back-to-back games tonight as they host Unatego at 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 64, Bainbridge-Guilford 51

BAINBRIDGE – Ethan Butts of Gilberstville-Mount Upton poured in a game-high 30 points for the Eagles in their Wednesday night 64-51 win of the host Bobats.

Bainbridge-Guilford kept the game within reach during the first half from the seven point effort of Trevor Halaquist and nine points from Tom Palmatier. However, the Bobcats went into the lockeroom trailing 28-25 at the half.