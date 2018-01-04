Greene claims Al Doyle Tournament title with total team effort

Frank Speziale Photo

OXFORD – After two days of well-played basketball at the Blackhawk nest, the Greene Lady Trojans took home the Al Doyle Tournament title by taking down the Lady Warriors of Walton in the championship game last Friday.

Before getting to the championship game, Greene topped Afton while Walton defeated the tournament host Lady Blackhawks.

In the first varsity game of the afternoon, the Lady Trojans faced the Crimson Knights. Greene controlled the tempo of the game from the start, jumping out to a 19-8 lead after the first eight minutes of play with four of the team’s field goals coming from Emma Smith’s inside play.

Both teams struggled to score in the second quarter but the Trojans came out at the half to produce a balanced scoring front, dropping 13 in the third with six different players recording a basket.

In the fourth, Katelynn Pratt put six points of her own towards the Greene total on the score board. She finished the night with nine while teammate Alyssa Sands added four in the quarter and recorded 11 in the afternoon session.

Smith led all scorers in the contest with 12 points. But that wouldn’t be the end of her stellar performance in the tournament.