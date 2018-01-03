Norwich Pee-Wee Wrestlers participate in first tournament of the year

Submitted Photo

The Norwich Pee Wee Wrestling program went to their first wrestling tournament of the year in Chenango Forks. Pictured above are the wrestlers who attended the tournament. Standing from left to right is Max Moyer (1st place), Jacob “Ice Man” Prentice (2nd place), Landen Zornow (1st place), Oliver Talan, and Drew Telesky (1st place). Kneelingin the front are (left to right): Coach David Schuster, Tanner Canny, Tyler Tantillo, Robert Cunningham, Rocky Burke (2nd place), Chris Brower, and Coach Matthew Telesky.