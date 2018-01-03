Council swears-in alderpeople; appoints Natoli as city attorney

NORWICH – The City of Norwich Common Council held its annual organizational meeting Tuesday night, where it swore-in its newest alderpeople and appointed Steve Natoli as the city attorney.

Newly elected Alderwoman Ward 4 Linda Kays-Biviano and Alderman Ward 6 Robert Jeffrey were sworn-in Tuesday night, along with returning Alderman Ward 2 Brian Doliver, at the beginning of the organizational meeting.

Mayor Christine Carnrike, beginning her second term as mayor of the City of Norwich, delivered some opening comments, saying, "The past two years have seen challenges, obstacles, and successes. Be assured of the council's and my commitment to the City of Norwich. We may not have all the answers, and some may not like the answers we have, but we do face every day determined to do what is best for Norwich."