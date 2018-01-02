Public invited to weigh-in at city property revitalization meeting

NORWICH – On Wednesday, January 10, Senior Planner of The LA Group Tracey M. Clothier will present a Revitalization Plan that is step two of the City of Norwich's Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) Program that began in 2007.

The public meeting will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Norwich Fire Department Training Room, and Clothier will provide a detailed look at key properties in the city that could be potentially revitalized for contemporary use.

"While there aren't brownfields in the classic sense of contaminated lands in Norwich, basically there are a lot of properties that are in need of revitalization, so the city qualified [for the program]," said Clothier.

According to Clothier, the program underwent a lull after former City Planning and Development Specialist Todd Dreyer retired, but has since been revived and brought to the point where planners want to inform the public on the potential uses of particular properties in the city.