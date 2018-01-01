The Evening Sun's top stories from 2018

Stewart’s Shops to hold grand opening on Friday

January 6

SHERBURNE – Stewart’s Shops is holding a grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony at its new store located at 9 North Main Street in Sherburne which recently replaced the previous shop at the same location.

The ribbon cutting will take place on Friday, January 6, at 11 a.m. and the store will feature specials all day in honor of the grand opening. Also, a $1,000 donation will be presented to the Sherburne-area Little League following the ribbon cutting.

The expanded shop features all of the former Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of food items, such as freshly made pizza by the pie or slice, and made to order subs. They have also added a walk-in cooler, additional seating, expanded parking and fuel services.

Stewart’s Shops reported its busiest year to date for construction, building 16 shops in 2016. Six of the shops were brand new, and 10 were replacement shops, such as the remodeled store in Sherburne.

Hospice of Chenango County Executive Director retires,

replacement named

February 1

NORWICH – After nine years of serving as Executive Director at Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County, Patricia Outhouse is reportedly retiring and passing on the torch to Kendall Drexler, LMSW.

“I close a forty year healthcare career with a lot of gratitude for the work that I have been able to do and the people that I have had the pleasure to work with,” Outhouse said. “It’s been an honor to help serve the people of Chenango County and I am confident that the organization will continue to provide the highest quality end of life care to this community.”

Drexler – a Chenango County native who graduated from Sherburne-Earlville Central Schools in 2003 – has taken on many roles in her seven years at Hospice including Volunteer Coordinator, Clinical Outreach Coordinator, and Development Coordinator. She received her BSW from Albany in 2007, and her MSW with a concentration in non-profit management and program development from Syracuse in 2010.

“Having worked at Hospice of Chenango County for the past seven years, I am very excited to assume leadership of the agency,” said Drexler. “The staff is compassionate, caring, and committed to easing the suffering of the dying in Chenango County. They are some of the most committed individuals I have ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Drexler went on to say, “In a healthcare world that is ever changing, I am looking forward to seeing what additional services we might be able to provide the community in the coming years.”