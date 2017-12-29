Grand jury hands down felony indictments

NORWICH – A Chenango County Grand Jury met last week and indicted several individuals on felony criminal offenses, including rape, production of methamphetamine, and forgery using a false alias from Game of Thrones.

• Brennon M. Bennett, 24, was indicted on three offenses, after he allegedly violated an active restraining order by attacking a woman in a Norwich Apartment and raping her. He was indicted for first-degree rape, a class B felony; Aggravated criminal contempt, a class D felony; and criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, on December 4, in the City of Norwich, Bennett violated an order of protection issued on Oct. 27 by the Chenango County Court for him to remain away from a female victim. The indictment accuses him of attacking the woman in an apartment despite her pleas of resistance, and raping and choking her, causing physical injuries.