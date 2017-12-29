County traffic diversion program generates $128k in revenue

CHENANGO COUNTY – After seven months of offering drivers alternative proceedings in the wake of receiving a traffic ticket, Chenango County Traffic Diversion Coordinator Gard Turner said the program has already proved itself to be a great success.

Turner said since the program received its first participant on May 11 of this year, 620 participants have taken advantage of the program, generating $128,000 in revenue to be split between Chenango County and the township in which the infraction occurred.

Following the lead of other counties in New York State, Chenango County’s Traffic Diversion Program is designed to afford motorists who commit certain non-serious vehicle and traffic violations an opportunity to participate in a traffic safety course approved by the NYS DMV in lieu of a conviction on the traffic offense.