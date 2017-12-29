Chenango County Indoor Track at Section IV Winter Classic

Robert Jeffrey

CORTLAND – While the frigid temperatures within Central New York continued to fall, athletes from Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, Norwich and Unadilla Valley hit the track on the campus of SUNY Cortland as a flock of athletes faced some stark competition during the Section IV Winter Classic on Wednesday, December 27.

On the boys side for BGA, Abel Keve scored in the 55 meter dash with a sixth place finish in a time of 7.10 seconds. Eian Hall recorded a tenth place finish in the 600 meter dash with his time of 1:51.71 minutes. Hall later made another appearance in the results with a seventh place finish in the triple jump in a bound of 34 feet five inches. Nate Henry placed eighth in the shot put with his throw of 30 feet 11.50 inches.

As for the girls from BGA, Kristen Chambers scored in the 55 meter hurdles with her fourth place finish in the event with a time of 10.32 seconds. In the shot put, Kaia Fuller placed sixth with her throw of 26 feet even.

The Unadilla Valley Storm boys hit the track hard as they kicked the meet off with a sixth place finish in the 4x400m relay in which the quartet of Ben Avolio, Dawson Carson, Jordan Mirabito and Austin Vandyke ran a time of 4:28.61. Josh Nogaret placed third in the 3200m race as the long winded harrier ran a time of 11:09.32. Andy Grace placed seventh in the 1000m run pacing to a time of 3:11.47, Grace later claimed a ninth place finish in the 1600 meter race with his time of 5:25.78. Austin Vandyke placed fifth in the 600 meter dash with a time of 1:39.41. Ben Avolio took first place in the 300 meter dash with a time of 38.62. Jordan Mirabito placed seventh in the same event with a time of 40.47, Mirabito also placed fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet eight inches. Peter Burghardt placed ninth in the triple jump with his performance of 31 feet seven and one quarter inches. Dawson Carson placed tenth in the high jump, clearing a height of four feet eight inches.