Storm’s pressure tames Bobcats; Vestal wins back-and-forth game with Marauders

NEW BERLIN – The annual Unadilla Valley Holiday tournament hosted two first round boys games Thursday afternoon with three teams hailing from the county.

The first game of the day was between the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats and the host Unadilla Valley Storm in which UV won 63-49.

Bainbridge-Guilford opened up the contest with the first bucket of the game but a nice pass from UV’s Andrew Jackson to a posted up Levi Rifanburg answered. And that’s how the first quarter went, closely contested by both teams until the Storm’s Dante Dye scored four straight points to give the host team a slight lead.

The Bobcats closed the gap down to one point before Jackson hit a corner three that led to first quarter ending 14-10 in favor of Unadilla Valley.

The officials called the game close, not allowing for much contact. That caused Bainbridge-Guilford’s big man Shawn Lindsey to exit the game with early foul trouble. Dye took advantage, driving the hoop and getting to the free-throw line on his way to scoring a first half 13 points.

Unadilla Valley went into the intermission with a slight 35-31 lead.

The Storm kept the lead to start the second half in large part to their full-court pressuring defense. UV’s head coach Matt Osborne switched up his defense at halftime to the full-court press, which caused the Bobcats to slightly panic and turn the ball over. The turnovers led to an early third quarter 8-0 run for the Storm.