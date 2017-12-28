The Greene Legion News

Thanks to L Bourque, Phil Gagnon, and the Estays for getting plants out at Christmas to widows. This year the post thanked 10 widows in Greene, which was a record. If you know of other widows please pass their names on to any of the people mentioned in this article for next year and our files. The Post also put funds for Greene veterans at the Oxford Veterans Home for Christmas. We are able to do this because of the support of people in town and work of veterans in Greene who continue to serve. I see so many people with vet hats we wish would help us.

The Greene Legion Post will have its first monthly meeting of the new year at 7 p.m., Monday, Jan 8, at the Catholic Church. All who have served are welcomed. The January staff call will be at 6 p.m., Jan. 3 at the Library.

We will be reviewing or busy December and various issues facing us and vets this coming year.