Lewis' Restaurant to reopen in early 2018

SHERBURNE – Back by popular demand, a former Village of Sherburne staple will be reopening its doors later this winter.

Lewis' Restaurant will return in early 2018 at its famed lighthouse location, once again under the ownership of Rich and Cindy Lewis.

Rich Lewis said the decision to buy back the restaurant has come about recently, and the response from the community has helped propel their plans forward.

"I'm feeding off the excitement coming from the community. When we sold it four years ago, I still had gas in the tank––I didn't have a lot to do, I was idling," said Lewis.