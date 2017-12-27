Nature’s Nursery encourages outdoor learning for pre-schoolers

SHERBURNE – Friends of Rogers is currently enrolling pre-schoolers for the winter session of “Nature’s Nursery.” Now in its third year, this unique early childhood education program is designed to cultivate outdoor exploration among children ages 2, 3 and 4.

Throughout each academic year, three sessions of ten classes are held at the Visitor Center in Sherburne. Classes are in session from 9:30-11:30 am on select Friday mornings. Coordinator Jenni Larchar leads young explorers in a variety of fun and engaging educational activities. Barring extreme weather, classes will include outdoor activities, so children should dress for the weather.


