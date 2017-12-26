DICK’S Sporting Goods Open earns PGA TOUR Champions Sales Award

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The DICK’s Sporting Goods Open, conducted annually at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, N.Y., was awarded the PGA TOUR Champions Sales Award at the PGA TOUR’s Tournament Meetings on Thursday, December 7 in Boca Raton, Fla.

“On behalf of PGA TOUR Champions, I’m pleased to present the 2017 Sales Award to the DICK’s Sporting Goods Open,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Greg McLaughlin. “Because DICK’s Sporting Goods has been a passionate and engaged partner, the tournament has been able to achieve tremendous success and create a premier event for players, fans and sponsors.”

The Sales Award is presented annually to the PGA TOUR Champions event which shows tremendous sales growth year on year, while establishing high sales marks across the spectrum of all Tour events.